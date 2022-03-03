RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 10:43 AM

POND CREEK, Okla. (AP) — Three people from Nebraska have been killed in a plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma, authorities said.

The pilot William Lauber, 58, of Milford; passenger Christine Lauber, 58, of Milford; and passenger Ragan Lauber, 21, of Lincoln, died in the crash about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Witnesses told troopers that the twin-engine aircraft fell from the sky near Pond Creek, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. The three were dead at the scene, the OHP said.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the OHP said.

The FAA said Friday that it had no additional information on the aircraft and that the NTSB will lead the investigation into the crash. An NTSB spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment.

