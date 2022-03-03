RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Home » National News » 3 found dead in…

3 found dead in submerged vehicle after flood recedes

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 2:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOLT, Ala. (AP) — Three bodies were found inside a submerged vehicle in Alabama on Thursday after floodwaters receded from torrential rains earlier this week, authorities said.

Divers and other officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department discovered the sport-utility vehicle in water in the Holt community, a rural area a few miles east of Tuscaloosa, police said in a statement.

“The vehicle also contained a large amount of debris, mud and water,” said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Violent Crimes Unit told Al.com.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims or cause of death. Photos released by police showed a diver taking pictures while standing in muddy water beside a curve in a road blocked by barriers.

The National Weather Service said more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain fell in the area late Tuesday and Wednesday, causing flash flooding that blocked multiple roads.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up