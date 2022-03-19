CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 8:48 PM

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — A car smashed into a Northern California preschool on Thursday, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital but nobody was reported killed, police said.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento.

The vehicle, which appeared to be a Suzuki sport utility vehicle, plowed through the wall of Great Adventures Christian Preschool and ended up completely inside the building, according to video aired by KRCR-TV.

Police Chief Jon Poletski said 19 children and at least two staff members were inside at the time. Fourteen children were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and five others were taken by parents, Poletski said.

Police said one injured child was trapped under the car, the Record Searchlight of Redding reported.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of those injured.

Other details of the crash weren’t immediately released.

Anderson is 10 miles south of Redding and about 150 miles north of Sacramento.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

