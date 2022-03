WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: US, EU, UK pledge to remove ‘selected’ Russia banks from SWIFT, impose restrictions on Russian…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: US, EU, UK pledge to remove ‘selected’ Russia banks from SWIFT, impose restrictions on Russian central bank.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.