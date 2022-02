WASHINGTON (AP) — CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Biden ordering new sanctions against Russia. White House says Biden to…

WASHINGTON (AP) — CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Biden ordering new sanctions against Russia. White House says Biden to order new sanctions after Russian recognition of separatist eastern Ukrainian regions.

