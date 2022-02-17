West Virginia miners, families testify against bill to ax injury benefits

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate a West Virginia law that allows workers to receive financial relief beyond workers’ compensation.

The state’s ‘deliberate intent’ law allows workers to sue in cases where an employer’s negligence led to injury or death.

Supporters of the bill say eliminating the statute will help companies save money during a time when they’ve been under stress amid trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic.

But during a hearing at the state Capitol, ex-miners and families of workers killed in mining accidents said the benefit is necessary to protect vulnerable employees.

