U.S. Navy says four people have died in a helicopter crash on the Hawaii island of Kauai

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 8:32 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Navy says four people have died in a helicopter crash on the Hawaii island of Kauai.

