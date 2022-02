ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Trial of 3 officers in George Floyd’s killing recessed until Monday after 1 officer tests…

Listen now to WTOP News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Trial of 3 officers in George Floyd’s killing recessed until Monday after 1 officer tests positive for COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.