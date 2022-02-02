CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » National News » Tennessee Senate debates expelling…

Tennessee Senate debates expelling a convicted colleague

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican-led Tennessee Senate debated Wednesday whether to remove Democratic Sen. Katrina Robinson from office as she awaits sentencing for wire fraud.

Prosecutors accused the Memphis lawmaker of paying personal expenses from more than $600,000 in federal grant money awarded to a school for health care workers she operated. She was ultimately found guilty of two of the 20 counts, involving $3,400 in wedding expenses in 2016.

Robinson, who was elected in 2018, has maintained her innocence but declined to say whether she will resign.

GOP senators declined Robinson’s request to delay removal proceedings until after her sentencing in March.

If the senators do vote to expel her, it would be the first time the chamber has removed a senator since at least the Civil War.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

USPS scores lower on customer satisfaction, on-time delivery in fiscal 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up