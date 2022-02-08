OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » National News » Tennessee mother sentenced to…

Tennessee mother sentenced to life in deaths of 4 children

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman convicted of stabbing her four children to death was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. found Shanynthia Gardner, 34, guilty last month of the 2016 slayings of the children, ages 4, 3, 2 and 5 months. Another child, who was 7 at the time, escaped to a neighbor’s home for help, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said.

Gardner’s lawyers argued an insanity defense, but the judge rejected it. Prosecutors agreed she has a mental disease but said she understood the wrongfulness of her actions, the district attorney’s office said.

She was found guilty of four counts each of premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect involving a deadly weapon and murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect involving a deadly weapon.

Lammey sentenced Gardner to life on each murder count and to 15 years on each of the other counts, to run concurrently.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up