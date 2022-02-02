CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » National News » Shooting outside Milwaukee high…

Shooting outside Milwaukee high school leaves 5 wounded

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 8:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people were shot and wounded outside a Milwaukee high school where an evening basketball game reportedly was taking place.

Four teenage girls and a woman were shot about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Rufus King High School, police said.

The five had left a basketball game and were involved in some sort of a fight when they were shot, WISN-TV reported. Their wounds were not believed to be life threatening.

Authorities said they were looking for a suspect who is known to them.

Three of the teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, were taken to the hospital. Two additional victims, ages 15 and 20, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later went to the hospital on their own.

The investigation was ongoing Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Top former DoD cyber official reaches settlement in bid to clear her name

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up