Senegal wins its first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt in penalty shootout

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 4:45 PM

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal wins its first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt in penalty shootout.

