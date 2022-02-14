OLYMPICS NEWS: What to watch tonight | Tuesday's gold medal roundup | US men's hockey quarterfinal preview | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » National News » Russia’s top diplomat advises…

Russia’s top diplomat advises President Vladimir Putin to continue security talks with the West

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 7:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advises President Vladimir Putin to continue security talks with the West.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | World News

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up