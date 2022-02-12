OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
President Biden traveling to northeast Ohio next week

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:45 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Ohio next week to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed last November.

The White House announced Saturday that Biden plans to make stops in Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday, but further details on the trip were not disclosed.

The infrastructure package will provide $10 billion in highway funding for Ohio, plus more than $33 billion in competitive grant funding for highway and multi-modal projects. It also provides $60 billion for state and local governments to fund major projects, as well as $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

This will be Biden’s second trip to northeast Ohio in less than a year. He was in Cleveland last May, when he toured Cuyahoga Community College’s Manufacturing Technology Center.

