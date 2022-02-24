Police: Motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in New Castle.…

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in New Castle. The crash happened late Wednesday night on state Route 13.

Police say a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Route 13 when a Honda Accord pulled out from McMullan Avenue and entered the left turn lane. The Yamaha switched from the middle lane into the left lane, where police say it hit the rear of the Honda.

The 19-year-old Newark man was thrown from the motorcycle and police say he died on the scene. The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

