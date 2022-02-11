SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Police: Man fatally shot as he walked to car from gym

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 5:31 PM

BEAR, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man was fatally shot as he walked to his car from a gym in the Bear area.

Police say troopers were called to the parking lot of the LA Fitness on Eden Circle on Thursday night for a report of a shooting.

They say investigators determined that a 22-year-old New Castle man left the gym and was walking toward his car when someone approached him from behind and shot him.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and police say multiple spent shell casings were found at the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead.

