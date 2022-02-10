OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Police: Man confronting bear accidentally kills brother

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 2:41 PM

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man in Oregon trying to protect his home from a bear instead fatally shot his brother by mistake, then killed himself.

Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder said the man called 911 around 7 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” after being startled by the bear.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports deputies went to the home in Sunny Valley, an unincorporated community off Interstate 5 in the southwest corner of the state. There they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Snyder said they checked the rural residence and found a second man dead. He had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately identify either man.

Oregon State Police and local deputies continue to investigate the shootings.

