Police: Gunman in Racine shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 9:30 AM

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A man shot and wounded five people in a southeastern Wisconsin city early Sunday then killed himself as police closed in, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. in downtown Racine saw people fleeing and encountered a man with a gun, the Racine Police Department said in a statement.

After a brief foot chase, police negotiated with the man for several minutes, but he turned the gun on himself. No officers fired their weapons, police said.

Three shooting victims were taken to a local hospital, and two more turned up at hospitals in different cities, police said. Four of the victims were male and one was female. None appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Police provided no information about the identity of the shooter or his victims or the relationships between them, but said the shootings appeared to be domestic-related.

