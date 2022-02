BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Police chief: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Milwaukee suburb of…

Listen now to WTOP News

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Police chief: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer; suspect in custody.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.