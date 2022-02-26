CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Police: Basketball dispute prompts shooting at Jewish center

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:01 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police said they are searching for a suspect who shot and wounded two men Saturday inside a Jewish community center in an apparent dispute connected to a basketball game.

Lt. Shane Foley said investigators do not believe there was any religious motivation connected to the shooting.

“We will certainly investigate,” Foley said. “Being that it was at the Jewish Community Center, that is a concern that our residents and neighbors are going to have. But we are confident at this point in sharing that information.”

According to the center’s website, membership is open to people of all religions. It includes access to a fitness center, exercise classes, multiple pools and gymnasiums along with other facilities.

The Indianapolis Star reported that upset parents looking for their children at the center were directed to pick them up from a classroom.

Investigators believe the suspect had left the center and the surrounding area by mid-afternoon. Foley said both of the wounded men were in stable condition at a hospital.

Police did not immediately release further information about the wounded men or the suspected shooter.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

