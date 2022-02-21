CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Police arrest San Antonio man in fatal shooting of parents

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 2:03 PM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — A 20-year-old San Antonio man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two people believed to be his parents, according to police.

Police Chief William McManus said Sunday that Michael V. Burger was arrested at the scene after a brief exchange of gunfire with an officer who heard the shooting from across the street.

Police did not immediately return a phone call for comment Monday.

Court records show Burger is jailed on a capital murder complaint pending filing of a formal charge. Bond was set at $500,000. The records do not list an attorney who could speak on Burger’s behalf.

McManus said Burger had a rifle and a shotgun and fired at the officer who arrived on the scene, then surrendered when the officer returned fire.

The bodies of a man and woman in their 50s believed to be Burger’s parents were found outside the apartment after Burger was arrested.

“I couldn’t even imagine what was going on in his head, why he took his parent’s lives or why he gave up, I don’t know,” McManus said.

Neither Burger nor the officer, whose name was not released, were injured.

McManus said the officer remains on duty because his shots did not strike Burger.

