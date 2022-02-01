RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Police: 2 students shot outside Minnesota school; 1 dead, 1 in critical condition.

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Police: 2 students shot outside Minnesota school; 1 dead, 1 in critical condition.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.