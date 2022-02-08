OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | Meet local Olympians
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 7:31 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down as the company’s chief executive after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company.

Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over the CEO position held by John Foley. McCarthy will also have a seat on the board.

Foley will become Peloton’s executive chair. William Lynch, who currently serves as president, will leave that role and become a non-executive director.

The company also announced that it was cutting 2,800 jobs globally, including a 20% cut to at corporate offices.

