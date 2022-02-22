CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » National News » Parton, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie…

Parton, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen to perform at ACM Awards

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 7:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will be pulling double duty with special performances on top of their hosting duties at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

Country superstar and host Parton will be performing with fellow East Tennessee native Kelsea Ballerini on a song from Parton’s upcoming new album and novel, “Run, Rose, Run.” Co-hosts Barrett and Allen will be the first performance of the March 7 awards show with a two-song set. The ACM Awards will be held in Las Vegas and livestreamed on Prime Video.

Leading nominee Chris Young also has a couple of performances including his song “Raised on Country,” and a collaboration with Mitchell Tenpenny. Newcomer Brittney Spencer will make her ACM debut with a performance with Brothers Osborne.

Reigning ACM entertainer of the year Luke Bryan also has double performances including his hit “Buy Dirt” with Jordan Davis and a performance of his ballad “Up.” Other performers include Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Thomas Rhett, Blanco Brown, Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

OPM facing schedule delays, budget overruns for its trust fund modernization initiative

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up