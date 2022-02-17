OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Home » National News » Oldest New England Patriots…

Oldest New England Patriots fan dies at 106

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 4:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman recognized by the New England Patriots as their oldest fan has died at age 106.

Myrtle Milledge, of the town of Mexico, was well into her 40s when the Patriots became a franchise in the old American Football League in 1960. The Patriots honored Milledge as their oldest fan earlier this month by giving her a personalized jersey complete with the number 106 on the back.

Milledge died peacefully on Tuesday at the Hospice House in Auburn, her obituary in the Sun Journal said. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick in 1970.

Milledge’s fandom made her something of a local celebrity. She served as the grand marshal of a parade for the team in May 2019, a few months after they won the Super Bowl.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up