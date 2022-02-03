OLYMPICS NEWS: Winter Olympics begin with lockdown, boycotts | Workout while watching the Olympics | Speedskater Bowe having quite an Olympics | Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Meet local Olympians
Ohio-Michigan homeland security chief placed on leave

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 4:55 PM

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A federal official overseeing homeland security investigations in Michigan and Ohio has been suspended after agents searched his Detroit-area home, a lawyer said.

Authorities haven’t disclosed the reason for the search, which occurred last Friday at Vance Callender’s home in Royal Oak.

His attorney, Nick Oberheiden, told The Detroit News that the search was performed by investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Callender has been placed on leave, said Oberheiden, who declined to discuss other details.

“I can confirm we have entered a dialogue with investigators,” he said.

In 2020, ICE said Callender would be in charge of homeland security investigations in Ohio and Michigan. Jurisdiction includes immigration, human trafficking, child pornography and cross-border crimes.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, released a statement Thursday, saying it takes “allegations of misconduct very seriously.”

