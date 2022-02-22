SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed at a Utah resort Tuesday morning during a training exercise, forcing…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed at a Utah resort Tuesday morning during a training exercise, forcing ski patrol to close part of the mountain but leaving no crew members hurt, the Utah National Guard said.

Near Mineral Basin, a backside bowl area at the Snowbird Ski Resort about 28 miles (47 kilometers) from Salt Lake City, the two UH-60 helicopters went down and were left damaged, the state National Guard said in a post on Twitter.

Robbie Shine of Steamboat Springs, Colorado was on the mountain hoping to take advantage of the morning’s fresh snow and blue skies when he heard the clunk of crashing metal. His two daughters said they saw a helicopter’s back propellers break and come off.

He said the sound was “nothing you could ever describe because you never hear it. You’re in the middle of the Wasatch wilderness and it’s a sound you don’t want to hear.”

“I saw rotor fly off and it was scary because it just started twisting around in the air,” his 8-year-old daughter Kaia said.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, a spokeswoman for Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, did not immediately have additional details.

The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.