Home » National News » Medical examiner called to…

Medical examiner called to Brown Deer apartment complex

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:17 PM

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Emergency services and a medical examiner responded to an incident Saturday morning at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb, but police provided no immediate details of what happened.

WITI-TV reported that there are many ambulances as well as police and fire department vehicles outside the apartment complex in Brown Deer, and said a Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene.

A Brown Deer police dispatcher said he could not confirm details about what happened at the building.

