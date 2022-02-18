OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Major League Baseball cancels spring training games through March 4 due to lockout

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball cancels spring training games through March 4 due to lockout.

