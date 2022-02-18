NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball cancels spring training games through March 4 due to lockout.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 18, 2022, 2:12 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball cancels spring training games through March 4 due to lockout.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.