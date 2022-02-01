Correction: Lightning record story

In a story Jan. 31 about the longest lightning flash on record, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the bolt…

In a story Jan. 31 about the longest lightning flash on record, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the bolt was cloud-to-cloud, several thousand feet above the ground, and no one was in danger. Randall Cerveny, chief of records confirmation for the World Meteorological Organization who provided the information, said he misspoke; the flash did strike the ground numerous times, but there were no reports of injuries.

