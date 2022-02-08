OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » National News » LA prosecutors won't charge…

LA prosecutors won’t charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer after sexual assault investigation

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 4:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LA prosecutors won’t charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer after sexual assault investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up