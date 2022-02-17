OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Home » National News » Jury seated to try…

Jury seated to try Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 5:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A jury was seated Wednesday in the case of an Ohio doctor accused in multiple hospital deaths, with the long-awaited trial scheduled to begin next week.

William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel has pleaded not guilty and says he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Jurors are expected to hear from at least 50 prosecution witnesses, likely medical experts, as well as additional defense witnesses, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Husel, 46, was originally charged with 25 counts of murder. Last month a judge agreed to dismiss 11 of those counts against Husel at the prosecution’s request.

The 25 charges were brought in 2019 by a different prosecutor. Current Prosecutor Gary Tyack said in January 2021 that he favored dismissing some of the counts against Husel and proceeding with fewer cases.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up