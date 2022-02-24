ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jury convicts 3 former Minneapolis police officers of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 24, 2022, 5:12 PM
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jury convicts 3 former Minneapolis police officers of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.