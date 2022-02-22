CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 12:35 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address.

