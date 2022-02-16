Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Government investigators says former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position to advance a development…

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Government investigators says former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position to advance a development project in his Montana hometown and lied to an agency ethics official about his involvement.

The Interior Department’s inspector general said in a report made public Wednesday that Zinke continued working with a foundation on the commercial project in the community of Whitefish, Montana even after he committed upon taking office to breaking ties with the foundation.

The report also says Zinke gave incorrect and incomplete information to an Interior Department ethics official who confronted him over his involvement and that Zinke directed his staff to assist him with the project in a misuse of his position.

