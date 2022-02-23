CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Ice likely in Southern Plains; New England to see heavy snow

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 11:20 AM

DALLAS (AP) — Hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday at the busy Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport while parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for an ice storm as wintry weather made its way into the Southern Plains.

More than half an inch of ice could accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said. Meanwhile, heavy snow was expected in upstate New York and New England later this week with more than 8 inches (20 centimeters) possible through Saturday morning.

Airlines had scrubbed more than 1,000 flights by Wednesday morning with more than half of the cancellations at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, where crews began treating runways overnight, according to airport spokesman Brian Brooks.

DFW Airport is the biggest in the American Airlines network, and American had canceled 8% of its flights by midmorning, according to tracking service FlightAware.

