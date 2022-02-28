CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Former Wilmington police officer indicted on force charges

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 6:48 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former police officer who was caught on store surveillance video slamming a man’s head against a plexiglass panel has been indicted by a Delaware grand jury on charges involving excessive force.

The indictment issued Monday accuses 27-year-old Samuel Waters of six misdemeanors and two felonies in connection with two separate incidents in September.

In the other incident, the former Wilmington police officer is charged with third-degree assault and official misconduct for allegedly pressing his nightstick against the neck of a noncombative domestic violence suspect as another officer was preparing to handcuff him.

