Former USA Climbing team member accused of child rape

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 12:19 PM

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A former member of the USA Climbing team has been arrested on investigation of three counts of third-degree child rape, officials said.

Alexander Fritz, 28, of Seattle was booked into Snohomish County Jail last week where he remains on $500,000 bail, Redmond police said Tuesday in a statement.

Fritz worked with climbing athletes as a coach and route-setter at the Vertical World climbing gym in Redmond, police said.

On Feb. 2, an investigator with the U.S. Center for SafeSport — a federally mandated investigative body for regulated sports — contacted Redmond police about the sexual misconduct allegations involving young athletes, police said. The SafeSport investigator sent documents and interviews from her investigations, police said.

Fritz is accused of having sexual contact with a girl in Canada as well as in the Washington cities of Bothell, Mukilteo, and Redmond, police said, and the case has been forwarded to the FBI for consideration of federal charges due to allegations of crossing state lines and country borders.

It wasn’t immediately known if Fritz has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Fritz’s access to the USA Climbing Team and SafeSport certified gyms has been suspended because of the investigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

