OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » National News » Fire burns at Oakland…

Fire burns at Oakland Hills golf club in suburban Detroit

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a more than century-old country club in suburban Detroit that’s hosted several major golf tournaments and is one of Michigan’s most exclusive golf clubs.

Crews worked Thursday morning to douse flames at the clubhouse of the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, police said. Photos posted by The Detroit News showed flames leaping from the roof.

The club, which opened in 1916, has hosted more than a dozen major golf championships on its South Course. That course reopened last summer following a major restoration project.

Gil Hanse led the restoration with the hopes of bringing major championships back to the club, which last hosted a major when Padraig Harrington won the 2008 PGA Championship, WXYZ-TV reported.

The country club also hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup. Recently, the United States Golf Association announced that Oakland Hills would host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up