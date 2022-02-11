WASHINGTON (AP) — FDA delays public meeting for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 to review more data.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 11, 2022, 1:41 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — FDA delays public meeting for COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 to review more data.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.