CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » Explosions heard in Ukrainian…

Explosions heard in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as Russian forces continue their assault

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Explosions heard in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as Russian forces continue their assault.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | World News

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up