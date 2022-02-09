OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Ex-candidate sentenced to year in prison for death threats

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:01 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware political candidate who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nominations for governor and U.S. Senate has been sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of mailing threats to a lawyer who represented his wife in a divorce case.

Sixty-four-year-old Michael Protack was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in August to two counts of mailing a threatening communication. Prosecutors sought a sentence of two years in prison.

Protack’s public defender asked that he be sentenced to the two months he already had served after his arrest in June. Protack faced a maximum sentence of five years on each count.

