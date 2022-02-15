OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu takes silver in ski slopestyle | Shiffrin finishes in 18th | US women to face Canada in hockey final | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » National News » Driver found with bomb-making…

Driver found with bomb-making materials at California base

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The main entrance to North Island Naval Air Station near San Diego was closed Tuesday after a motorist was found with bomb-making materials, a military spokesman said.

The vehicle approached the gate at about 9 a.m. and was stopped and searched at the request of Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials, Naval Base Coronado spokesman Kevin Dixon told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The search turned up bomb-making materials that were not assembled into any kind of device, Dixon said. Officials detained the driver in for questioning, the Union-Tribune said.

Entry to the base was still available through two other gates.

Naval Air Station North Island is one of eight U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up