Divers recover more remains from crashed plane off NC coast

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 5:59 PM

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — Dive teams off the North Carolina coast have recovered more human remains from a crashed plane that was carrying eight people, including four teenagers, authorities said Wednesday.

The search for more remains has been suspended, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in statement. The office declined to say whether everyone’s remains were found because pathologists are still identifying them, Maj. Jason Wank said in an email.

Two passengers had been positively identified by Wednesday afternoon, and their remains will be turned over to their families, the sheriff’s office said.

The single-engine plane was flying from Hyde County to Carteret County on Sunday afternoon when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. The plane was found in about 55 feet (17 meters) of water a few miles off shore.

Authorities have also recovered the plane’s flight data recorder and other equipment. It will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash.

The plane’s passengers were returning from a charity hunting event in Hyde County. Everyone on board was from North Carolina.

The pilot and his son lived in Greenville. The others lived in Carteret County, a mostly rural area that includes tourist destinations and the southern edge of the Outer Banks.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

