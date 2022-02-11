Delaware police: Couple charged in death of infant daughter

MAGNOLIA, Del. — Police say a Delaware couple has been charged in connection with the death of their 5-month-old daughter.…

MAGNOLIA, Del. — Police say a Delaware couple has been charged in connection with the death of their 5-month-old daughter. The News Journal reports that Delaware State Police spokesperson Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said the infant, whose birth and death were never reported to authorities, died as a result of “issues associated with malnourishment.” Police say Angel Toran and her fiancé Ny’Jier Murphy were taken into custody Thursday and charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect and first-degree conspiracy. Police say Toran gave birth at home to a baby girl in April and the infant died in September. Police say the investigation found the infant was severely malnourished and died of medical issues associated with malnourishment.

