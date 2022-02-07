OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Delaware governor rescinds universal indoor mask mandate

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:50 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney is rescinding an order he imposed a month ago requiring Delawareans to wear masks in indoor business settings. Carney said Monday that the universal mask mandate will expire at 8 a.m. Friday. But he temporarily extended the mask requirement in public and private K-12 schools and child care facilities to March 31. Administration officials say the temporary extension will give parents time to get their children vaccinated before expiration of the mask requirement. It will also allow local school administrators and school boards to consider their own mask requirements.

