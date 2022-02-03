Delaware fire investigators: 9 displaced after blaze damages 2 homes

Fire investigators say nine people were displaced after a fire that heavily damaged two homes in Middletown.

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Fire investigators say nine people were displaced after a fire that heavily damaged two homes in Middletown.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says when firefighters responded to reports of a house on fire on Springfield Circle on Wednesday night, they found flames shooting from one house.

No injuries were reported, but officials say two homes sustained heavy damage in the blaze and four adults and five children were displaced.

The American Red Cross has been asked to provide emergency assistance to those displaced residents. Total damage was estimated at $500,000.

State fire investigators are searching for the fire’s origin and cause.

