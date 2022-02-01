CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Youngkin joins suit challenging mask mandate | Md.'s state of emergency ends Thursday | Capitals' Ovechikin enters COVID-19 protocol | Latest COVID data
Delaware AG: Trooper justified in fatally shooting mentally ill woman

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 5:58 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware attorney general’s office says a state trooper was justified in using deadly force against a mentally ill woman who fired a shotgun at him.

A report released Tuesday concluded that Trooper Dean Johnson reasonably felt in fear for his life and the lives of others when he fatally shot 51-year-old Kelly Rooks in March 2021.

Troopers and medical personnel went to Rooks’ house in Seaford after she called 911 to complain she had been poisoned by her neighbors.

Rooks then refused to go to the hospital. Investigators said she emerged from a bedroom and fired a shotgun at Johnson. He returned fire, hitting Rooks five times.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

