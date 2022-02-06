BEIJING (AP) — Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is out of the giant slalom in the first run.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 6, 2022, 8:42 PM
BEIJING (AP) — Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is out of the giant slalom in the first run.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.