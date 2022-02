MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daunte Wright’s mother on 2-year sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again.’

Listen now to WTOP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daunte Wright’s mother on 2-year sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.